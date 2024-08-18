x
Home > Politics

Metro Connectivity for Revanth’s Future City

Published on August 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Metro Connectivity for Revanth’s Future City

The Telangana government has proposed to develop a future city in Maheshwaram, south of Hyderabad, calling it a fourth city and India’s first “Net Zero Carbon” city. Revanth wants this city to be a hub for AI, medical tourism, sports, software, and pharma. He has also started forming a new industrial policy.

Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with the Fourth City development officials along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Revanth said that the future city should have rail and road connectivity from all parts of Telangana. He also asked the officials to work on land acquisition without any issues.

Read Also : Telangana’s Vision for Sports Excellence

Revanth also proposed a road map from Shamshabad Airport to the Future City. He suggested having a road from the Regional Outer Ring Road and a metro line from the New High Court to the Future City via Shamshabad Airport.

-Sanyogita

