Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Khushi Kapoor’s shocking comments trending now

Published on August 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Khushi Kapoor’s shocking comments trending now

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her impact in Bollywood. The upcoming actress made some sensational statements and they are trending now. Khushi Kapoor admitted that she underwent plastic surgery. She openly revealed that she went nose job and lip fillers before making her debut in Bollywood. One of the users on Instagram posted “She also just got braces, she got lip fillers and that was that.” Khushi responded saying “@archivekhushii lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha.”

The actress was quite open to say that she had to take up plastic surgery and most of them are not interested to share these. Several users and her fans responded on a positive note praising her honesty. Khushi Kapoor is shooting for the remake of Tamil film Love Today along with Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan. There are rumors that Khushi Kapoor is the leading lady in the debut film of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan. The actress made her acting debut with ‘The Archies’ produced by Netflix.

Next Buzz: Shraddha Kapoor to romance Hrithik Roshan? Previous Metro Connectivity for Revanth's Future City
