Buzz: Shraddha Kapoor to romance Hrithik Roshan?

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high with the super success of Stree 2. The film is doing exceptional business all over and Shraddha Kapoor is back with a bang. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor will soon romance Hrithk Roshan in his upcoming film Krrish 4. Shraddha Kapoor has been approached by the makers of the film recently and the talks are in the final stages as per the rumors in the Bollywood circles. Krrish 4 has been under pre-production for more than 2 years and it is the most expensive film to be made in Hrithik Roshan’s career.

Karan Malhotra will direct the film and Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan is the writer of the film. The shooting formalities are expected to start later this year. Hrithik is currently busy with War 2 along with NTR. Ayan Mukerji is the director of this high voltage actioner and the film produced by Yash Raj Films will release during the Independence Day weekend next year.