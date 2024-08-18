x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Shraddha Kapoor to romance Hrithik Roshan?

Published on August 18, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
Maha victory: Chandrababu calls Amit Shah
image
“Congress is Basmasurahasta”

Buzz: Shraddha Kapoor to romance Hrithik Roshan?

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high with the super success of Stree 2. The film is doing exceptional business all over and Shraddha Kapoor is back with a bang. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor will soon romance Hrithk Roshan in his upcoming film Krrish 4. Shraddha Kapoor has been approached by the makers of the film recently and the talks are in the final stages as per the rumors in the Bollywood circles. Krrish 4 has been under pre-production for more than 2 years and it is the most expensive film to be made in Hrithik Roshan’s career.

Karan Malhotra will direct the film and Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan is the writer of the film. The shooting formalities are expected to start later this year. Hrithik is currently busy with War 2 along with NTR. Ayan Mukerji is the director of this high voltage actioner and the film produced by Yash Raj Films will release during the Independence Day weekend next year.

Next All eyes on Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Previous Khushi Kapoor’s shocking comments trending now
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands

Latest

image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
Maha victory: Chandrababu calls Amit Shah
image
“Congress is Basmasurahasta”

Most Read

image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Maha victory: Chandrababu calls Amit Shah

Related Articles

Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit