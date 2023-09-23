Mothukupalli to hold daylong protest against Naidu’s arrest

Senior BRS leader and former minister Mothukupalli Narasimhulu said that he would hold a day long protest at the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad against the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday, Narsimhulu condemned the arrest of Naidu by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said late Rajasekhar Reddy’s regime was several times better than Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime.

The former minister wondered how Jagan would arrest Naidu, who had been the tallest leader in the country. He said that Naidu had been working for the people for the past four decades and never had any case of corruption.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had been doing injustice to the Dalits in Andhra Pradesh. He said that a Dalit driver was killed and delivered at the doorstep by the ruling party MLC. The government remained silent and did not go to the rescue of the victim’s family, the former minister said.

He also alleged that a Dalit woman in Kadapa district was raped and killed. There was no case and the police remained mute spectators to the incident, he regretted.

He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh have made a mistake by voting for Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wanted the people to realise at least now that they needed a leader like Chandrababu Naidu. He also called upon the Dalits to reject Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections and restore the TDP government in the state.

He also wanted the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to respond to the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that KCR had worked in the Naidus’ cabinet and it was his responsibility to condemn the arrest.