Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions

Sree Vishnu is enjoying a successful phase in his career with consecutive hits. Now, the actor is now coming with an investigative thriller “Mrithyunjay.” The film, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and bankrolled by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati of Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment.

Mrithyunjay is hitting the big screens on February 27, 2026. Pride of Indian cinema and master storyteller S. S. Rajamouli unveiled the teaser today and shared his excitement after watching it, mentioning that he was instantly captivated and curious to see how the film unfolds.

This gripping investigative thriller draws viewers into the world. Sree Vishnu’s voiceover, describing the three things a person can never change, sparks intense curiosity and sets an intriguing tone. Packed with tense and engaging moments, the teaser keeps the audience hooked throughout.

Kaala Bhairava’s powerful background score further amplifies the impact of each thrilling sequence. The story hints that Sree Vishnu suspects a supposed accident to be a murder, leading to a compelling investigation. The dialogue calling himself as HERO adds a punch.

Reba Monica John makes a strong impression, while the high-quality visuals enhance the overall experience. The closing shot, featuring the antagonist’s sinister smile, leaves viewers with heightened anticipation. The cinematography is handled by Vidhya Sagar, Kaala Bhairava is composing the music.