MSG Sasirekha Promo: blockbuster

Published on December 6, 2025 by swathy

MSG Sasirekha Promo: blockbuster

In Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, music seems to breathe the very soul of celebration. The film’s composer Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his peppy, crowd-pleasing tunes, is turning the soundtrack into a musical centerpiece. Following the massive success of the first song Meesala Pilla, the makers have now teased with a glimpse of the second single, Sasirekha.

The promo captures an endearing conversation between two hearts — Chiranjeevi, clad in a traditional outfit that reflects cultural pride, and Nayanthara, radiating grace as she floats serenely on a boat. The conversation between them evokes fun.

Anantha Sriram penned the lyrics, while Bheems also crooned the song along with Madhupriya. With Bhanu Master’s choreography, the song looks poised to add a fresh colour to the film’s narrative fabric. The lyrical version of Sasirekha drops on December 8th.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film brings together powerhouse talents under one roof, including Victory Venkatesh in a special role. The production is handled by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

