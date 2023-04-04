My heart is filled with Joy and Pride: Sukumar

Top director Sukumar’s protege Srikanth Odela directed Dasara which featured Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is winning the hearts of the audience. Sukumar watched the film and he could not wait to appreciate the work of his protege Srikanth Odela. He said that his heart is filled with joy and pride. He appreciated the core team of Dasara. He also said that he was swooned at the visual narration of Dasara.

“My heart is filled with joy and pride after watching #Dasara. I was taken into the world of Veerapalli which my dear #SrikanthOdela has created. I am swooned by his visual narration. Loved watching #Nani surrender himself to the character Dharani. He always surprises me with the nuances in his craft. #KeerthySuresh gave all her light to the character Vennela. While #DeekshitShetty shines bright as Suri. Special mentions to all the technicians and everyone who contributed to the film’s success. Hearty congratulations to the whole team of #Dasara” posted Sukumar on his official social media page.