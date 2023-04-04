Ram Charan plans a Paternity Leave

A decade after getting married, Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are expecting their first baby this year. Charan has been hectic with shoots and he is occupied with other engagements. The actor is shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer and the film will hit the screens next year. Charan is in plans to take a two-month-long paternity leave once he is done with the shoot of Game Changer. The actor will wrap up the shoot of Game Changer by the end of June.

He will spend time with his family in July and August. After the paternity break, Charan will commence the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film in September. The pre-production work of the film is currently going on. Charan is also listening to scripts and he is expected to announce a new film this year.