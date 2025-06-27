x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady

Published on June 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady
image
SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer
image
Crucial weekend for Kuberaa
image
Kannappa Movie Review
image
After Backlash, Rajinikanth’s Coolie Renamed in Hindi

Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady

After teasing movie buffs with a cryptic announcement yesterday, the curtain has officially been lifted on Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Pan India project. Titled Mysaa, the film’s stunning first look poster has now been revealed, and it’s electrifying.

In the first look poster, Rashmika dons a raw and intense look that marks a sharp departure from her previous roles. Drenched in blood spatters, with piercing eyes and a resolute expression, she’s seen gripping an object tightly, symbolizing resistance and strength. Her traditional tribal attire, complete with a tribal saree, a nose ring, bold neck ornaments, and a crescent moon bindi, gives her an aura that is grounded in folklore.

Mysaa promises a deep dive into the heartland of the Gond tribe, unfolding as an emotional action thriller that blends cultural richness with edge-of-the-seat storytelling. This ambitious film marks the directorial debut of Rawindra Pulle, who, along with his team, reportedly spent over two years on the script.

The movie is being produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy under the banner of Unformula Films. The production of Mysaa is set to begin soon.

Previous SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer
else

TRENDING

image
Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady
image
SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer
image
Crucial weekend for Kuberaa

Latest

image
Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady
image
SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer
image
Crucial weekend for Kuberaa
image
Kannappa Movie Review
image
After Backlash, Rajinikanth’s Coolie Renamed in Hindi

Most Read

image
Mass Warning: Chandrababu vows to crush anti-social elements
image
Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan
image
AP eyes Rs 25,000 Cr investments through Space Policy

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look