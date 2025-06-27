Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady

After teasing movie buffs with a cryptic announcement yesterday, the curtain has officially been lifted on Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Pan India project. Titled Mysaa, the film’s stunning first look poster has now been revealed, and it’s electrifying.

In the first look poster, Rashmika dons a raw and intense look that marks a sharp departure from her previous roles. Drenched in blood spatters, with piercing eyes and a resolute expression, she’s seen gripping an object tightly, symbolizing resistance and strength. Her traditional tribal attire, complete with a tribal saree, a nose ring, bold neck ornaments, and a crescent moon bindi, gives her an aura that is grounded in folklore.

Mysaa promises a deep dive into the heartland of the Gond tribe, unfolding as an emotional action thriller that blends cultural richness with edge-of-the-seat storytelling. This ambitious film marks the directorial debut of Rawindra Pulle, who, along with his team, reportedly spent over two years on the script.

The movie is being produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy under the banner of Unformula Films. The production of Mysaa is set to begin soon.