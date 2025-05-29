x
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Home > Movie News

Mythri Movie Makers 8 Vasantalu Release Date Sealed

Published on May 29, 2025 by swathy

Mythri Movie Makers 8 Vasantalu Release Date Sealed

Director Phanindra Narsetti, known for the concept oriented movie Manu, is back with a heartfelt musical romantic drama 8 Vasantalu, produced by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. Blending music, emotion, and romance, the film promises to be a soulful journey of love and introspection.

The team has officially announced the release date. 8 Vasantalu will arrive in theatres on June 20, right in the heart of the romantic monsoon season. With rains in the air and emotions running high, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for a film that explores the delicate nuances of love.

Ananthika Sanilkumar leads the film with grace and charm, as seen in the release date poster where she appears in an elegant saree. Alongside her, Hanu Reddy takes on the male lead, with Ravitheja Duggirala in a pivotal role.

From the first look to the soulful songs composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, every glimpse of 8 Vasantalu has struck a chord with the audience, especially among young hearts. With just weeks left for release, the makers are gearing up for a strong promotional push to ensure the film reaches every corner.

