PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confidently stated that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon reunite with India. Speaking at the CII Business Summit in Delhi, he highlighted that PoK residents are an integral part of India’s family and will soon proudly identify as Indians.

Rajnath Singh criticized Pakistan for nurturing terrorism, which has now backfired. “Pakistan is finally realizing the heavy price of promoting extremism,” he said. India’s approach toward Pakistan has drastically changed, and any future talks will focus solely on terrorism and PoK, not broader relations.

The minister reiterated India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism. “Our strategy has been redesigned—dialogue with Pakistan will now be strictly limited to terrorism and PoK,” he asserted. He also reaffirmed PM Modi’s commitment to “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” ensuring that even geographically separated regions like PoK will reunite with India with dignity.

Highlighting India’s growing self-reliance, Singh noted that defence exports skyrocketed from ₹1,000 crore a decade ago to ₹23,500 crore today. Indigenous weapons showcased during Operation Sindoor stunned the world, proving the success of the Make in India initiative. From fighter jets to missile systems, India is now leading in futuristic warfare technology.

With strong defence capabilities and diplomatic resolve, India is poised to reclaim PoK while setting a global example in counterterrorism and self-sufficiency.