x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Politics

PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Published on May 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan
image
Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations
image
PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confidently stated that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon reunite with India. Speaking at the CII Business Summit in Delhi, he highlighted that PoK residents are an integral part of India’s family and will soon proudly identify as Indians.

Rajnath Singh criticized Pakistan for nurturing terrorism, which has now backfired. “Pakistan is finally realizing the heavy price of promoting extremism,” he said. India’s approach toward Pakistan has drastically changed, and any future talks will focus solely on terrorism and PoK, not broader relations.

The minister reiterated India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism. “Our strategy has been redesigned—dialogue with Pakistan will now be strictly limited to terrorism and PoK,” he asserted. He also reaffirmed PM Modi’s commitment to “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” ensuring that even geographically separated regions like PoK will reunite with India with dignity.

Highlighting India’s growing self-reliance, Singh noted that defence exports skyrocketed from ₹1,000 crore a decade ago to ₹23,500 crore today. Indigenous weapons showcased during Operation Sindoor stunned the world, proving the success of the Make in India initiative. From fighter jets to missile systems, India is now leading in futuristic warfare technology.

With strong defence capabilities and diplomatic resolve, India is poised to reclaim PoK while setting a global example in counterterrorism and self-sufficiency.

Next Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations Previous Mythri Movie Makers 8 Vasantalu Release Date Sealed
else

TRENDING

image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan
image
Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations

Latest

image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan
image
Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations
image
PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black