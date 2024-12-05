x
Mythri responds on Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Published on December 5, 2024 by swathy

Mythri responds on Sandhya Theatre Stampede

With Allu Arjun visiting the Sandhya theatre last night for the special premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a mad rush of fans rushed to RTC Crossroads. The cops could not control the crowds and they initiated lathi charge against the fans and this led to a stampede. A family got severely injured and Revathi lost her life. Her son is battling for life and he is admitted to a private hospital in the city. The film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers responded for the same and they assured all the needed assistance.

“We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers” posted the production house. Bunny Vaas on behalf of Allu Arjun has visited the hospital and assured them of all the help. Allu Arjun will soon issue a statement for the same.

