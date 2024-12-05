x
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise

Published on December 5, 2024

Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise

Mythri Film Distributors are strict on their stand regarding the revenue share with the multiplexes. While the other chains have compromised, PRASADS, the famous multiplex in Hyderabad decided to stick to their regular revenue share. As a result, Pushpa 2: The Rule had no release in the famous multiplex of the city. PRASADS decided to stick on their 52.5 percent share to the distributors while Mythri has been demanding 55 percent for the distributors. All the national multiplex chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis and Asian have agreed to the terms of the distributors of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

PRASADS decided to remain on their regular stand and did not show up to step down. Hence, the shows for Pushpa 2: The Rule are not screened in the iconic multiplex. PRASADS is screening old films like Lucky Baskhar, Amaran, The Sabarmati Report, Zebra, Gladiator 2, Ishq and others. This week would be a huge loss for the multiplex.

