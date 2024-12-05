Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise

Mythri Film Distributors are strict on their stand regarding the revenue share with the multiplexes. While the other chains have compromised, PRASADS, the famous multiplex in Hyderabad decided to stick to their regular revenue share. As a result, Pushpa 2: The Rule had no release in the famous multiplex of the city. PRASADS decided to stick on their 52.5 percent share to the distributors while Mythri has been demanding 55 percent for the distributors. All the national multiplex chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis and Asian have agreed to the terms of the distributors of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

PRASADS decided to remain on their regular stand and did not show up to step down. Hence, the shows for Pushpa 2: The Rule are not screened in the iconic multiplex. PRASADS is screening old films like Lucky Baskhar, Amaran, The Sabarmati Report, Zebra, Gladiator 2, Ishq and others. This week would be a huge loss for the multiplex.