Home > Politics

Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy

Published on December 5, 2024 by nymisha

Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy

Vijaysai

Andhra Pradesh CID has issued lookout notices for three high-profile individuals in a major business dispute. YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy, Vikranth Reddy (son of YV Subba Reddy), and Aurobindo Pharma owner Sarath Chandra Reddy are now under scrutiny. The CID has sent lookout circulars to all airports across India to prevent them from leaving the country.

The case involves serious allegations about the forced acquisition of shares worth Rs 3,600 crores in Kakinada Seaports Limited and Kakinada SEZ. The main complaint states that during the previous government’s tenure, the accused allegedly pressured businessman KV Rao to transfer his majority shares to Aurobindo company through threats of false cases and jail time.

KV Rao filed the complaint with CID, naming these three individuals as key suspects in the case. CID officials are currently recording statements from KV Rao and other witnesses. The investigation team is particularly focusing on Vikranth Reddy’s role in the alleged share transfer dispute. Officials have stated they will soon issue notices to question all three accused about their involvement in the case.

CID officials confirm they have alerted all Indian airports to prevent any attempt by the accused to leave the country. The case highlights significant concerns about business practices and political influence in corporate dealings.

