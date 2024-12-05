Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are happily married. The duo got married last night through a traditional wedding in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. The entire family members along with some of the Tollywood celebrities attended the wedding ceremony. Before this, Chaitanya and his cousins posed for pictures. Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka posted a click with the entire cousin gang on her social media page. Naga Chaitanya, Sumanth, Sushanth, Rana Daggubati, Miheeka, Sushanth’s sisters, Venkatesh’s daughters and others gathered. The click was taken when they were having some quality time. Naga Chaitanya was the centre of attraction in the click.