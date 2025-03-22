Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years

Nag Ashwin debuted with a cult classic like Yevade Subrahmanyam starring Natural Star Nani, The Rowdy Vijay Deverakonda, Parvati Nair in leading roles. The movie completed ten years which means even director Nag Ashwin has completed ten years in his exciting ancld sucessful career.

He delivered a classical blockbuster like Mahanati, which won a National Award for best feature film and then a Pan-India blockbuster like Kalki 2898 AD. Just a two film old director imagining such a big subject and pulling off it on such a massive scale with stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in the ensemble is an achievement in itself.

The movie even collected more than Rs.1100 crores gross worldwide and the anticipation for the sequel is high. Within ten years, the director has showcased his grand vision, classy taste in selection of subjects and grew into a brand name that is associated with good films.

He even ventured into production with Jathi Ratnalu and any film with his name on, has a guarantee for content. It is highly unlikely for any director to be able to deliver such diverse and content rich blockbusters with big stars with just three films. But Nag Ashwin achieved it and paved a path for others to dream about. We wish him even longer and successful career here forth too.