x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years

Nag Ashwin debuted with a cult classic like Yevade Subrahmanyam starring Natural Star Nani, The Rowdy Vijay Deverakonda, Parvati Nair in leading roles. The movie completed ten years which means even director Nag Ashwin has completed ten years in his exciting ancld sucessful career.

He delivered a classical blockbuster like Mahanati, which won a National Award for best feature film and then a Pan-India blockbuster like Kalki 2898 AD. Just a two film old director imagining such a big subject and pulling off it on such a massive scale with stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in the ensemble is an achievement in itself.

The movie even collected more than Rs.1100 crores gross worldwide and the anticipation for the sequel is high. Within ten years, the director has showcased his grand vision, classy taste in selection of subjects and grew into a brand name that is associated with good films.

He even ventured into production with Jathi Ratnalu and any film with his name on, has a guarantee for content. It is highly unlikely for any director to be able to deliver such diverse and content rich blockbusters with big stars with just three films. But Nag Ashwin achieved it and paved a path for others to dream about. We wish him even longer and successful career here forth too.

Next Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad Previous AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement
else

TRENDING

image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 To Haunt This Summer

Latest

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

Most Read

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement

Related Articles

Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Ram Charan spotted Manju Warrier Casual Look