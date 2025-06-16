x
Naga Ashwin clap for Suhas's next unique entertainer

Published on June 16, 2025 by swathy

Naga Ashwin clap for Suhas’s next unique entertainer

Naga Ashwin clap for Suhas's next unique entertainer

Suhas has made a huge impression with his skillful performances and different story selection in Telugu Cinema. His films have left such a mark on audiences that they want to watch his movies without any second thought. Now, the actor is starring in a thorough entertainer in the direction of debutant Gopi Atchara.

Shanmuka Prasanth who made Writer Padmabhushan has provided story for this film. The movie pooja ceremony has been held today in the presence of director Naga Ashwin, Satya Dev, Nadipati Vamsi. Satya Dev switched on camera while Nag Ashwin sounded the clap. Vamsi Nandipati has directed the first shot.

Makers promise the movie to have a very unique storyline and it will entertain everyone. Shivani Nagaram, who starred opposite Suhas in Ambajipeta Marriage Band, is playing leading lady role in this one. B. Narendra Reddy is producing the film and movie shoot is set to start in this month.

