Naga Chaitanya’s Custody Teaser is Gripping

Naga Chaitanya needs a solid hit to get back into the race. The actor signed an action thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu and the film is titled Custody. The teaser of the film is out and it is packed with action and it sounds like a perfect gripping tale. Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a ruthless cop and the teaser is well cut. The basic plot is kept under wraps. The teaser hints that the makers spent lavishly on Custody. Tamil actors Sarath Kumar and Aravind Swamy played other important roles in this bilingual. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady.

Custody is heading for May 12th release across the globe in Telugu and Tamil languages. Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music and background score. The cinematography work reveals the mood of the film. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of Custody. The shooting portions of the film will be wrapped up this month.