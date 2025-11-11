x
Nagarjuna’s Gatha Vaibhavam Connection

Published on November 11, 2025 by swathy

Nagarjuna’s Gatha Vaibhavam Connection

The team of Gatha Vaibhavam, starring SS Dushyanth and Ashika Ranganath, held their pre-release press meet today ahead of the film’s grand release on November 14. The event was graced by Nagarjuna, who shared his fondness for stories rooted in reincarnation.

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna said, “When Ashika invited me, I couldn’t say no. I’ve always had a soft spot for stories about past lives and soul connections. My journey with such themes began with my father’s classic Mooga Manasulu, and later I did Janaki Ramudu with Raghavendra Rao, both films remain very close to my heart. Reincarnation is an emotion that’s beautifully woven into our culture. I’m told Gatha Vaibhavam spans four generations, which sounds truly fascinating. I wish Dushyanth, who’s making his debut, all the very best. With Ashika’s charm and the backing of the HanuMan makers, the film is sure to make an impact.”

Dushyanth expressed his gratitude, saying, “It’s an honour to have Nagarjuna here. His Shiva is re-releasing after 35 years, and despite his busy schedule, he took the time to encourage us—that speaks volumes about the person he is. This film’s story travels across four lifetimes, and we hope audiences connect deeply with it.”

Ashika Ranganath thanked Nagarjuna for his presence and shared her excitement for audiences to experience Gatha Vaibhavam, a story that celebrates eternal love beyond lifetimes.

