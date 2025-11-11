“Revenge for Operation Sindoor”: Delhi Red Fort Blast Triggers Major Terror Probe

A powerful explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort has sparked nationwide concern, with investigators suspecting a major terror plot behind the attack. Officials believe the blast, which occurred near the metro station close to Red Fort, involved ammonium nitrate and detonators. The police have found possible links to the Faridabad terror module, indicating a wider conspiracy.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the incident could be an act of revenge following Operation Sindoor, suggesting that terrorist groups were planning retaliation against India. “Terrorists have been watching the national capital for a long time, and this blast seems to be part of a larger plan,” he told reporters in Gaya.

Meanwhile, MP Pappu Yadav demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the government had failed to protect citizens. “Explosions keep happening across the country, from Pulwama to Pahalgam. Who takes responsibility?” he asked, accusing the government of spreading hate and division instead of ensuring safety.

Police investigations have revealed new details about the car used in the blast. The Hyundai i20 involved was reportedly last purchased by a doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. CCTV footage shows the vehicle entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area before the explosion. Over 100 CCTV clips from nearby toll plazas are being analysed to trace the car’s movements.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police had uncovered a large terror conspiracy, seizing nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulfur. Two doctors from Haryana’s Faridabad, Dr. Mujammil and Dr. Adeel were arrested in connection with the case. Investigators believe Dr Umar Mohammad from Pulwama, who was allegedly linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, may have been driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort.

An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station under the UAPA, the Explosives Act, and several sections of the IPC. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, and FSL are examining the blast site, where partial human remains have been found. Forensic experts are working to identify them and determine the full extent of the conspiracy.

The incident has reignited concerns about national security in the heart of India’s capital, prompting calls for stronger intelligence coordination and preventive measures, and the death toll rose to 13 in total.