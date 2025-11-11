x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Enters a New Era of Industrial Growth Under CM Chandrababu Naidu

Published on November 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Suresh Lands into Controversy Again
image
Andhra Pradesh Enters a New Era of Industrial Growth Under CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Nagarjuna’s Gatha Vaibhavam Connection
image
“Revenge for Operation Sindoor”: Delhi Red Fort Blast Triggers Major Terror Probe
image
Kaantha: Award Winning Performance From Aa Naluguru

Andhra Pradesh Enters a New Era of Industrial Growth Under CM Chandrababu Naidu

chandrababu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set Andhra Pradesh on a new path of industrial transformation. In a major step towards strengthening the MSME sector, he virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 50 MSME parks across 17 districts. As part of the second phase of the initiative, 15 parks were launched across 329 acres, marking a major milestone in the state’s industrial journey.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the new vision is to turn waste into wealth. He highlighted the launch of several compressed biogas plants that will contribute to sustainable growth while benefiting local farmers. With investments worth ₹25,256 crore across 25 new industries in regions like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli, the state is witnessing a surge in entrepreneurship and employment.

Naidu assured entrepreneurs that the government is committed to providing all essential infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads within industrial parks. He reaffirmed that his administration’s mission is to remove all barriers for investors and create a seamless environment for business growth.

The CM revealed that Andhra Pradesh is now attracting large-scale investments, including a ₹1 lakh crore project by Google in Visakhapatnam. By January, another 70 MSME parks will be launched, creating more than two lakh employment opportunities.

In a remarkable vision for the future, Naidu announced that quantum computers will soon be produced in Amaravati, positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of advanced technology. The state is also developing a Drone City at Orvakal in Kurnool, where drones used in Operation Sindoor were tested.

From biogas plants to drone technology, Andhra Pradesh is turning into a hub of innovation and sustainable progress under Naidu’s leadership.

Next Bellamkonda Suresh Lands into Controversy Again Previous Nagarjuna’s Gatha Vaibhavam Connection
else

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Suresh Lands into Controversy Again
image
Nagarjuna’s Gatha Vaibhavam Connection
image
Kaantha: Award Winning Performance From Aa Naluguru

Latest

image
Bellamkonda Suresh Lands into Controversy Again
image
Andhra Pradesh Enters a New Era of Industrial Growth Under CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Nagarjuna’s Gatha Vaibhavam Connection
image
“Revenge for Operation Sindoor”: Delhi Red Fort Blast Triggers Major Terror Probe
image
Kaantha: Award Winning Performance From Aa Naluguru

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Enters a New Era of Industrial Growth Under CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
“Revenge for Operation Sindoor”: Delhi Red Fort Blast Triggers Major Terror Probe
image
High Drama and Tense Moments Mark Jubilee Hills Bypoll Voting

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts