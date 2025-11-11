Andhra Pradesh Enters a New Era of Industrial Growth Under CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set Andhra Pradesh on a new path of industrial transformation. In a major step towards strengthening the MSME sector, he virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 50 MSME parks across 17 districts. As part of the second phase of the initiative, 15 parks were launched across 329 acres, marking a major milestone in the state’s industrial journey.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the new vision is to turn waste into wealth. He highlighted the launch of several compressed biogas plants that will contribute to sustainable growth while benefiting local farmers. With investments worth ₹25,256 crore across 25 new industries in regions like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli, the state is witnessing a surge in entrepreneurship and employment.

Naidu assured entrepreneurs that the government is committed to providing all essential infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads within industrial parks. He reaffirmed that his administration’s mission is to remove all barriers for investors and create a seamless environment for business growth.

The CM revealed that Andhra Pradesh is now attracting large-scale investments, including a ₹1 lakh crore project by Google in Visakhapatnam. By January, another 70 MSME parks will be launched, creating more than two lakh employment opportunities.

In a remarkable vision for the future, Naidu announced that quantum computers will soon be produced in Amaravati, positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of advanced technology. The state is also developing a Drone City at Orvakal in Kurnool, where drones used in Operation Sindoor were tested.

From biogas plants to drone technology, Andhra Pradesh is turning into a hub of innovation and sustainable progress under Naidu’s leadership.