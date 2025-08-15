Nag’s Simon in Coolie Becomes Talk Of The Town

Nagarjuna Akkineni has once again proven why he remains one of Indian cinema’s most versatile stars. After impressing audiences earlier this year in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, where he played a layered and unconventional role alongside Dhanush, Nag has now surprised fans with an even bolder transformation in Coolie.

For the first time in his career, Nagarjuna takes on a full-fledged antagonist role, stepping into the shoes of Simon—a cold, calculated, and stylish villain who commands the screen from the moment he appears. In Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s high-octane entertainer, Simon isn’t just another negative character—he’s a show-stealer.

The now-viral track I Am The Danger, powered by Anirudh’s pulsating score, showcases Nag in peak swagger mode, effortlessly blending menace with charm. His powerful presence elevates the film’s tension while adding that intensity to the narrative. Fans and critics alike are hailing this as one of the finest casting choices in recent times, praising his transformation and the fearlessness to break away from his usual heroic image.

The gamble has clearly paid off—Coolie is smashing records, raking in a staggering 150 Cr on its opening day, with Simon becoming one of the most talked-about elements.

With back-to-back impactful performances in Kuberaa and Coolie, Nagarjuna has redefined his screen image, proving yet again that reinvention is his true superpower.