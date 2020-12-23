Naidu condemns lathicharge on Balaji devotees

The ongoing controversy over restriction of devotees in Tirupati has triggered widespread discontent. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has slammed the YCP Government for ‘miserably failing’ to take necessary measures for ensuring smooth and peaceful darshan for the devotees at the Balaji Temple in Tirumala. He condemned the lathicharge resorted to by the police on the pilgrims who were also not allowed to go to the temple atop Tirumala hills. The devotees came from far off places for the darshan but the Government ill treated them and caused a lot of embarrassment and pain.

The TDP chief asked why the authorities did not take action to prevent the unruly and noisy YCP activists who held processions in violation of the restrictions on the Seven Hills. The security officials should answer why they did initiate any action when the ruling party cadres flew even drones in the sacred sky at the TTD temple.

Naidu deplored that the prestige of the highly revered Tirumala temple was being tarnished and spoilt ever since the YCP came to power in the State. He told the Government that every citizen and devotee had a right to have darshan at the TTD temple. The YCP regime should set aside its arrogant and illogical publicity propaganda. All the required steps should be taken immediately for a safe and smooth darshan to the devotees at the Tirumala temple.