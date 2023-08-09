Naidu demands CBI probe into case against him

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the entire episode that led to violence during his tour in Annamayya and Chittoor districts recently. Naidu reacted to the state police booking attempt to murder cases against him and other TDP leaders.

Speaking to the media at Vizianagaram, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the ruling YSR Congress leaders have planned to kill him. He said that the ruling party leaders and activists resorted to violence at two places during his tour.

He said that the state police remained mute spectators to the incident while the media and the SPG security personnel witnessed it. He wanted the police to check the media coverage of the incident, including video clips.

The TDP chief alleged that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had instigated the police to book cases against me. He blamed the police for booking cases against him at the behest of the psycho chief minister. He wanted to know why the YSR Congress leaders had come on to the street in Punganuru while he was travelling. “Was it not to attack me? Was it not to create violence targeting me?” Naidu asked.

Chandrababu Naidu presented the video clips of the incident and showed how the YSR Congress activists resorted to violence in both the places. He blamed the state police for taking evidence from the YSR Congress leaders and filing a case against the TDP leaders.

The TDP chief alleged that the police have already arrested several of the TDP activists in these false cases. The police were targeting the TDP activists and scaring them to keep them away from the election process to benefit the ruling party.

The TDP chief also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the most inefficient chief minister he had ever seen in his 40 years of political life. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was acting like a psycho targeting the opposition leaders and activists.