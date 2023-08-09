Ram’s Skanda Shooting Completed

Ustaad Ram and mass maker Boyapati Sreenu’s most awaited actioner #BoyapatiRAPO is titled Skanda and the glimpse of the movie got a superb response. The musical fest of the movie commenced a few days ago and the first single Nee Chuttu Chuttu is a sensational hit.

Ram and Sreeleela appeared in mass get-ups and their energy in dances is unimpeachable. Apart from dances, the chemistry between the lead pair further elevated the song visually too.

The makers revealed to have completed the shoot of the movie with this colorful picture that sees the film’s director and producer, alongside Ram and Sreeleela. The post-production works of the movie are also progressing at a brisk pace. They have bigger plans to promote the movie. They aren’t restricting themselves to Telugu states, but the movie will be promoted at nationwide.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the movie on a lavish budget. Presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar, Skanda is scheduled for release in all South Indian languages and Hindi on September 15th.