Jailer Worldwide Pre-release Business

Rajinikanth's Jailer pre release business
Rajinikanth’s Jailer is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 122 Cr. The film is having a very good buzz all over owing to the music and the trailer has worked out big time. Advances are very good in Tamil Nadu & Karnataka, and good in the Telugu States. The worldwide opening day gross of the film should be around 80 Cr. We will continue to report the worldwide gross and shares of all upcoming Kollywood films. Stay Tuned.

AreaWorldwide Pre-release Business
TN62 Cr (Valued)
AP/TS12 Cr (Valued)
KA10 Cr
Kerala6 Cr
North India2 Cr
Overseas30 Cr
Worldwide122 Cr

