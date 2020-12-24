Naidu, Pawn attack Jagan on Sneha Latha murder

The latest Sneha Latha harassment and murder case is creating lot of embarrassment for the YCP. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have launched a scathing attack on the Government’s negligence and the ineffectiveness of the Disha Act to stop atrocities.

Mr. Naidu described the burning alive of Sneha Latha as a ghastly incident that was more horrific than even the Nirbhaya and Disha tragic atrocities in the country. He demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring out the facts and to nab the culprits responsible for the girl’s murder. Over 400 horrific attacks were committed on women, girls and even minor girls in the State and the CBI should conduct a comprehensive probe into all these incidents.

Whereas, Pawan Kalyan asked CM Jagan whether laws that were made for publicity propaganda would ensure safety of women. The failure of systems was responsible for Sneha Latha’s murder. Pawan pointed out that that ‘purification with milk’ was done immediately after framing the Disha Act but there was no implementation in the ground level. The Jagan regime should ensure justice to the family of the victimised Sneha Latha.

The Dalit girl’s murder triggered massive heartburn among the people. The ruling YCP faced even allegations of launching attacks on the JC house in Tadipatri only to divert the attention of the public from the Sneha Latha murder.

