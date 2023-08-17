Naidu travels in RTC bus, interacts with passengers

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday travelled by an APSRTC bus as part of his tour in the Godavari districts. He boarded the bus at Alamuru and travelled till Ravulapalem.

Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the passengers on the condition of roads, prices of essential commodities, and the taxes collected by the state government. He enquired with them, particularly the women passengers, on the development of the state during the last four years under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

The TDP chief explained the destructive administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the financial condition of the state. He also explained to them how Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised debt in the last four years and destroyed the state’s economic strength.

The TDP chief also told them about the party’s new manifesto including Maha Shakthi scheme for women and the free travel for women in the RTC buses. The women passengers welcomed the two schemes.

Some passengers have also shared their views on the present government and felt that Naidu should come back to power to develop the state. The women passengers complained to the TDP chief about the cheap liquor being made available by Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the economic destruction of the families.

Chandrababu Naidu assured them of correcting the systems once the TDP formed the government after the 2024 general election.