Naidu’s strategy pays, TDP wins MLC seat in AP

The last-minute decision by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu paid rich dividends for the party with the party winning the lone MLC seat from the Assembly quota on Thursday. TDP candidate, Panchumarthi Anuradha, had won the MLC election in the closely fought election.

The ruling YSR Congress had named seven candidates for the seven vacancies, while the TDP fielded one candidate. Each MLA was required to get 22 first priority votes to win and accordingly the parties were confident of winning their seats.

However, four dissident MLAs from the YSR Congress voted for the TDP giving a cakewalk for the party candidate, Anuradha, who polled 23 votes. The other candidates of the ruling party have secured 22 votes, while the six candidates of the YSRCP were declared elected after counting the second priority votes.

This was the third consecutive victory for the opposition TDP after its thumping victory in the Graduate MLC elections held last week. The rank and file of the opposition TDP are celebrating the victory and claiming that the downfall of Jagan Mohan Reddy had started.

Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh congratulated Anuradha on her victory. The TDP chief felicitated the MLC-elect at the party office as the rank and file hailed the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.