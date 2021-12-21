Nani about taking Remakes in Future

Natural Star Nani is busy promoting his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy. The film presents Nani in a dual role and it happens in two different timelines. While promoting the film, Nani responded about remakes and about his upcoming projects. Nani said that he will never attempt remakes in the future but he loves to watch his films remade in other languages. Nani said that he wants to do original films and not remakes. He said that his film Jersey is ready for release in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor as the lead actor.

Nani’s biggest hit MCA will soon be remade in Hindi. Shyam Singha Roy is carrying good expectations and Nani hopes to return back with a bang with this interesting attempt. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies. Niharika Entertainment are the producers of Shyam Singha Roy. The film releases on December 24th in all the South Indian languages. Nani is busy with Ante Sundaraniki and he will commence the shoot of Dasara next year.