Why are YSRCP MLAs afraid of going to villages?

There is one big dilemma that is haunting most of the YSRCP MLAs these days. They are wary of going to the rural interiors. The MLAs are worried that the people would take them to task if they venture into the rural side. The leaders have no answers to the searing questions that the people are set to ask them.

The YSRCP came to power with the promise of “Rajanna Rajyam” and the people overwhelmingly voted for them in the hope that there would be significant development in their villages. But, though it has been two years, there is no material change in their lives. Though the government is implementing Navaratnas, which personally benefit them, there is no development in terms of infrastructure, amenities and facilities.

As a result, the MLAs are afraid of venturing into the rural interiors. They do not know how to reply to the volley of questions from the people. Another major problem is that they do not have any information or data about the schemes being implemented and the beneficiaries identified. All these details are with the village volunteers, who are not accountable to them.

To add to their woes, the state government has not released its share of the funds for rural development. What more, the funds provided by the Central Government have been diverted for other purposes. As a result, pending arrears are piling up. Hence, the contractors are not willing to take up any developmental work. The MLAs are now unable to meet the people and tell them about the achievements of the government.