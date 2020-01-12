Nani reminds about his Jersey Memories

Jersey will surely stand as one of the memorable films in the career of Nani. His emotional performance along with the content received a top class response from the audience. Nani has been named as the Best Actor in the event of Zee Cine Awards 2020 that took place last night. With Nani unavailable, his father received the award on behalf of him. Nani took twitter to share the picture and he turned emotional reminding everyone about the memories of Jersey.

“Nuvvu theesko Nanna .. nuvvu award theesukuntuntey hero la vuntavu” posted Nani on his social media handle along with the picture from the event. The dialogue is from Jersey and Nani recollected the bonding memories of a father and his son of Jersey through this award. On work front, Nani is busy with the shoot of V and he will soon join the sets of Tuck Jagadish that will roll next month.

Nuvvu theesko Nanna .. nuvvu award theesukuntuntey hero la vuntavu 🙂 This is yours @gowtam19 .. every win for #Jersey is yours 🤗#ZeeCineAwardsTelugu2020 pic.twitter.com/VNaCrRBS9F — Nani (@NameisNani) January 12, 2020