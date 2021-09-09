Nani’s big announcement coming for Dasara

Natural Star Nani is promoting his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish and it is his second film that is heading for a direct digital release. Nani is promoting the film and Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Nani, Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu and Aishwarya Rajesh are the lead actors in Tuck Jagadish that is produced by Shine Screens. Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and the film is expected to hit the screens during the end of this year.

During the promotions, Nani revealed that he will announce his new film for Dasara. He also said that his look and transformation for the film will come as a major surprise for his fans and the audience. The first look will be out for Dasara along with the announcement. For now, Nani is participating in the shoot of Ante Sundaraniki, a rom-com directed by Vivek Athreya. Nani will complete the shoot of the film before November.