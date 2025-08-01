Nani’s Next in Pre-production Phase

Natural Star Nani has joined the sets of ‘The Paradise’, an action drama directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is slated for summer 2026 release. Nani is committed to work with Saaho fame Sujeeth who is currently busy with Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The film is said to be an action drama and it is tentatively titled Bloody Romeo. Sujeeth who completed the shoot of OG is focused on the pre-production work of Nani’s film. The scriptwork of the project has been wrapped up and the makers are finalizing the teams, actors and the technicians.

The shooting formalities will kick-start in February 2026. Sujeeth will shift his complete focus on Bloody Romeo after the release of OG. A top actor will be seen in an important role in this action drama. Some of the top technicians will work for this project and Nani is personally monitoring the pre-production work. Shyam Singha Roy fame Venkat Boyanapalli will bankroll this project on Niharika Entertainment banner. The film will have its release in 2026.