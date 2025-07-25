Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Seals Release Date

Hero Nara Rohith will be seen in a hilarious role in his landmark 20th movie Sundarakanda which marks the directorial debut of Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, with Sandeep Picture Palace bankrolling the project. Meanwhile, the makers announced the film’s release date, on the occasion of Nara Rohith’s birthday.

Sundarakanda will be release on August 27th, coinciding with the Vinayaka Chaturthi holiday. The film’s release during the mid-week festival is a strategic move, promising an extended box office run over the long weekend.

Touted to be a wholesome family entertainer, Sundarakanda blends humor, romance, and nostalgia in an entertaining narrative. The story explores two love stories from different stages of the protagonist’s life, his teenage infatuation played by Sridevi and his present-day romance with Vriti Vaghani.