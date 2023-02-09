Narendra Modi Lauds Pathaan in Parliament

The honourable prime minister of India Narendra Modi has showered praises on Pathaan, the latest picture of Shahrukh Khan. Interestingly the praise was in his speech at the parliament house. Modi said that the theatres in Srinagar are running house-full after decades. The video of Modi is viral now.

Pathaan is a spy thriller in Siddharth Anand’s direction. The film is re-writing all the records and running successfully at the theatre. The film is based on a Raw field. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the other actors. Producer Adithya Chopra is planning for a sequel after the grand success of Pathaan.