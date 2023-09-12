Naveen Polishetty: The hottest actor in demand right now

Naveen Polishetty, a promising actor, made his return to big screen with “Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty” on Friday. This is his big screen return after over two and a half years. The film is doing well, with packed houses and great word of mouth.

The film’s collections in USA are hitting 1 million dollar in its opening weekend itself. This is Naveen’s second consecutive million dollar film on USA. Naveen is currently on a promotional tour in America. He has surprised everyone with his unique promotional tour in Telugu states and interacted with everyone. This made him reach more to the public and he became one of them. With these back to back successes, he is now called as Hit machine of Tollywood.

Naveen Polishetty has previously delivered two consecutive successful films, “Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya” and “Jathi Ratnalu.” “Agent Athreya” was a hit while “Jathi Ratnalu” surprised everyone by becoming a blockbuster, even during the pandemic in March 2021. Naveen has demonstrated not only terrific comic timing but also an ability to choose script that resonate with the audience. The actor goes all out for the promotions. Surprisingly, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty created lot of buzz due to the actors innovative and creative promotions.