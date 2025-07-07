NBK111: Balayya’s Never Seen Side

Nandamuri Balakrishna is racing ahead with back-to-back hits and he is in the best phase of his career. Balakrishna is also demanding big remuneration for his upcoming projects. The Nandamuri actor is currently in the USA for the event of NATS along with Gopichand Malineni who will direct his upcoming project tentatively titled NBK111. During his speech, Gopichand Malineni said that NBK 111 will present Balakrishna in a never seen look and he will be presented in a never seen side.

Earlier to this, Gopichand Malineni has announced that Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role and the film is said to be a mass entertainer. The pre-production work of the project is happening at a faster pace and the film rolls later this year after Akhanda 2. Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce this untitled mass entertainer on Vriddhi Cinemas banner. Mythri Movie Makers will present this prestigious project.