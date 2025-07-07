x
Venkatesh hints about a Film with Balakrishna

Published on July 7, 2025 by nymisha

Venkatesh hints about a Film with Balakrishna

Victory Venkatesh is all set to turn busy for the next couple of years. There are a lot of speculations going on about his upcoming lineup of films but there was no official statement made. Venkatesh is currently in the USA for the NATS Event in Florida. During his speech, Venkatesh announced that he has five films lined up for shoot. Everyone is aware of the four films that Venky is holding talks for. But he hinted at a fifth film and he announced that he would work with Balakrishna in the film.

Without revealing more, he said “The biggest one will be one with my friend Balayya and we will do one of the biggest hits in Telugu film industry”. Before that he said, “I have a film with Trivikram lined up and one film with Anil in which it is a cameo. I am doing Drishyam 3 with Meena and the sequel of Sankranthiki Vastunnam lined up”. Venkatesh will complete the shoot of Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi film soon and he will commence the shoot of Trivikram’s film in August.

