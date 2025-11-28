NBK111: Is Balakrishna essaying a Negative Role?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie directed by Gopichand Malineni has been launched in a grand manner. The film’s regular shoot commences in December after the release of Akhanda 2. Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in NBK111 and the film is a historic attempt. As per the update, Balakrishna will be seen in a role with negative shades in one of the roles but it is not the role of the antagonist.

For now, his role is kept under wraps and it would be a surprise for the audience. Nayanthara is the leading lady and NBK111 will be made on a massive budget. Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers and Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini Nandamuri will present the film which is yet to be titled. After completing this film, Balakrishna will take up Aditya 999 and the director of the film will be finalized soon.