Home > Movie News

Mrunal Thakur calls Dhanush’s journey Beautiful

Published on November 28, 2025 by sankar

Mrunal Thakur calls Dhanush’s journey Beautiful

Tamil actor Dhanush and Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur are close friends. During a film event this year, they have been spotted exchanging smiles and their conversation triggered dating rumors. Dhanush’s recent reply for Mrunal Thakur’s post added fuel to the speculations but they never responded. Dhanush’s recent Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein released today across the globe. Before the film’s release, Dhanush posted pictures and posted about his journey from Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa.

“@dhanushkraja Sir… what a beautiful journey! BLOCKBUSTER!! CULT!!! LEGACY!!” Posted Mrunal Thakur for Dhanush’s post. Dhanush responded with hugs and a heart symbol. Mrunal called Dhanush’s journey beautiful. Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Anand L Rai and the film features Dhanush, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Mrunal is shooting for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie directed by Atlee which releases in 2027.

