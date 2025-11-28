x
Why is Sai Pallavi not signing Telugu Films?

Published on November 28, 2025 by sankar

Why is Sai Pallavi not signing Telugu Films?

Talented actress Sai Pallavi has done Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel that released early this year. The actress is busy with her Bollywood commitment Ramayana and she has allocated bulk dates for the mythological attempt. Sai Pallavi hasn’t signed any Telugu film this year. Though the actress was considered for several films and approached, the actress is not convinced with the assignments. She has rejected close to ten Telugu scripts in the recent times.

Sai Pallavi has signed a film beside Dhanush and this is the only South film the actress signed in the recent times. She is open to take up South films but none of the scripts impressed her. Apart from this, she also has to allocate bulk dates for the shoot of Ramayana 2 and she has no time again for new projects. Sai Pallavi may sign a Telugu project next year if she gets impressed with her role and script. For now, she has no Telugu films lined up.

