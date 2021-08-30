NCB arrests 275 people in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

The investigation in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Raj brought out the angle of drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested 275 people to date and it is heard that the arrests would continue. Actors Armaan Kohli and Gaurav Dixit are arrested in the recent times. Ajay Singh is the major drug dealer in the case and the thread is investigated. 90 cases are registered by the NCB after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several celebrities are named in the case and some of them are questioned.

The mobiles and gadgets of several celebrities are collected and the investigation is going on confirmed the officials. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the case. The death mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput is yet to be traced and resolved.