On the occasion of Janmashtami, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The duo dazzled in purple outfits and looked lovely. Pooja Hegde has been spotted playing a piano and Prabhas is enjoying the company of the actress in the poster. The makers once again clarified that the film will hit the screens on January 14th 2022. The shooting portions of Radhe Shyam are completed recently. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and UV Creations are the producers.

