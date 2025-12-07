New Case Filed Against YSRCP Leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy

The YSRCP has been hit with yet another shock as former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy finds himself facing a fresh police case. The complaint was filed by Chavatapalem Society Chairman Ravuru Radhakrishna Naidu, who alleged that Kakani used offensive and insulting language against senior TDP leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. Based on this complaint, Venkatachalam police registered a case and began an investigation.

The complaint also mentions the involvement of former MLA Ramireddy along with Kakani, which has intensified the political storm. What makes the situation even more alarming is the renewed focus on an older fake liquor case in which Kakani is an accused. One of the key files linked to that case has reportedly gone missing, creating one more controversy.

According to earlier allegations, during the 2014 elections fake liquor was brought in from Goa, relabelled and distributed to voters. Several people allegedly died after consuming it and hundreds fell ill. In 2018 the Vijayawada Special Court discovered that crucial documents related to this case had disappeared. The matter was handed over to the CID for deeper investigation. However, the probe stalled after the YSRCP came to power in 2019.

Now with the TDP back in government the case has come back into focus. The sudden disappearance of important documents has raised strong suspicion that they were removed deliberately to weaken the investigation. With the new case filed against Kakani and the missing files resurfacing in public debate the controversy is once again gaining momentum.