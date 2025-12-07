x
Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar trending in Telugu Multiplexes

Published on December 7, 2025 by sankar

With Akhanda 2 postponed, there is no proper release for the Telugu audience over this weekend. Ranveer Singh’s Hindi film Dhurandhar has witnessed a huge growth from the Saturday shows and the Sunday shows are packed with housefulls. All the top multiplexes in AP and Telangana have increased the number of shows and most of them are sold out in the multiplexes.

Dhurandhar is performing well in all the cities of AP and Telangana on Saturday and Sunday. The length of the film is a barrier but the word of mouth is quite good and the film saw a rise in the numbers. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka and Raju Weds Rambai are ok in the Telugu states in the limited number of screens while all the other films are below par. This weekend belongs to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

