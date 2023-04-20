New Death Threats for Salman Khan

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is heading for April 21st release. The actor received death threats recently and the security around him was beefed up. The top actor also imported a bulletproof car recently. Salman Khan has received new death threats and the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi warned him once again over email. Salman Khan received death threats from this gang a month ago.

This is the second time Salman Khan received a threat in the recent months. Earlier to this, Salman Khan received death threat from Roki Bhai and the caller threatened of killing the top Bollywood actor on April 30th. The investigation in this matter is going on currently. Salman Khan has number of films lined up and he will complete the shoot of Tiger 3 soon.