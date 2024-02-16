x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
New Release date for Double iSmart

Published on February 16, 2024 by

New Release date for Double iSmart

Energetic Star Ram has to bounce back with Double iSmart and he is working with Puri Jagannadh for the second time after iSmart Shankar. The film was initially planned for summer release but it is occupied with financial hurdles. The team is quite confident on completing the shoot soon and the latest speculation says that Double iSmart will hit the screens on June 14th taking the advantage of the long weekend. An official announcement about the same is expected soon. Puri Jagannadh is planning the schedules and the shoot will resume soon.

Manisharma completed composing all the songs and he started working on the background score. Kavya Thapar is the heroine in Double iSmart and the team is shooting for the film in Mumbai. Puri Connects are the producers and Charmee is taking care of the execution. Double iSmart is an acid test for Puri Jagannadh after a disaster like Liger.

