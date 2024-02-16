New Release date for Double iSmart

Energetic Star Ram has to bounce back with Double iSmart and he is working with Puri Jagannadh for the second time after iSmart Shankar. The film was initially planned for summer release but it is occupied with financial hurdles. The team is quite confident on completing the shoot soon and the latest speculation says that Double iSmart will hit the screens on June 14th taking the advantage of the long weekend. An official announcement about the same is expected soon. Puri Jagannadh is planning the schedules and the shoot will resume soon.

Manisharma completed composing all the songs and he started working on the background score. Kavya Thapar is the heroine in Double iSmart and the team is shooting for the film in Mumbai. Puri Connects are the producers and Charmee is taking care of the execution. Double iSmart is an acid test for Puri Jagannadh after a disaster like Liger.