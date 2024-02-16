x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan has taken ‘U’ turn on capital issue, says Lokesh

Published on February 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Jagan has taken ‘U’ turn on capital issue, says Lokesh

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has supported Amaravathi as the capital while in Opposition, has taken a complete ‘U’ turn after coming to power, commented TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

“While in Opposition Jagan has said that to build the capital city at least 30,000 acres are needed and he said he will even build his own house in Amaravathi. He also stated that he did not want to create regional differences. But once he is in power he has taken a ‘U’ turn,” Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting here as part of his ‘Sankharavam’ programme.

Jagan is simply playing a drama in the name of three capitals while his party leader and Jagan’s uncle, YV Subba Reddy, is saying that Hyderabad should be continued as the combined capital for five more years, Lokesh pointed out and called upon the people to think how shamelessly they are making such statements. On the one hand the existing capital has been ignored and on the other they are asking for Hyderabad to be continued as the capital, he stated.

Mentioning Jagan’s recent statement asking his YSRCP leaders to get ready for a war by folding their shirts, Lokesh said that if the YSRCP is ready for a fight the TDP will not sit quiet. “If you fold your shirts we are ready to fold the chairs. If the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena begin their fight the YSRCP will completely disappear from the scene,” Lokesh commented.

Probably Jagan might be feeling nervous on watching the ‘Rajadhani Files’ film and thus he is creating obstructions for the release of the movie, Lokesh said. He is of the opinion that the ‘Yatra’ (journey) movie has turned into an ‘Anthima Yatra’ (last journey) for the YSRCP. Deploying the police personnel at the theatres showing the ‘Rajadhani Files’ movie is evidence that the YSRCP leaders are scared of it, he remarked.

Stating that the State Government is minting money through spurious liquor sale and even targets are being fixed for the officials on the sale of liquor, he said. The YSRCP should feel ashamed as Jagan before coming to power promised to impose total prohibition but once he became the Chief Minister he began making money out of the spurious liquor sale claiming several innocent lives, Lokesh said.

Jagan has been moving behind the curtains as he is unable to face the public, he said and asked whether Jagan is dare enough to face the youth as he has miserably failed to implement the promises like job calendar and filling up of vacancies. Lokesh feels that behind every step of Jagan there is a scam as he has made Rs 7,000 cr in the name of distribution of one cent of land while Rs 2,200 cr in the name of levelling these lands.

Promising to build houses with better technology after the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the next government, Lokesh said that all the necessary steps will be taken to develop North Andhra. TDP is known for welfare, he said and listed out the large scale welfare programmes implemented while the party was in power.

Reaffirming that all the schemes announced like 20 lakh jobs, unemployment allowance, free cooking gas cylinders and financial assistance to farmers will be implemented in toto once the TDP-Jana Sena alliance forms the next government, Lokesh said that Jagan has totally neglected the North Andhra region. “I am assuring you all that a company like Kia will be established in this region and SEZ will be set up to provide opportunities for establishing bid industries to provide employment to locals,” Lokesh said.

But to realise all this, the TDP-Jana Sena candidates should be elected with a huge majority, Lokesh said and thanked all the TDP activists for solidly standing by the party even after facing several difficulties. “I will stand by you now and we all should move further in a combined manner,” Lokesh said.

The TDP general secretary said that when he was a minister he had cleared 1500 files and if anyone can prove that he had committed any kind of error while clearing these files he said he will opt out of politics. The illegal arrest of TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and sending him to jail for 53 days, had only brought out all the welfare programmes that he had implemented and the good works that he had done, Lokesh commented.

Next AP govt signs MoU with edX for online courses to govt school students Previous New Release date for Double iSmart
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Latest

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Most Read

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Related Articles

Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look