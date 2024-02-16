Jagan has taken ‘U’ turn on capital issue, says Lokesh

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has supported Amaravathi as the capital while in Opposition, has taken a complete ‘U’ turn after coming to power, commented TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

“While in Opposition Jagan has said that to build the capital city at least 30,000 acres are needed and he said he will even build his own house in Amaravathi. He also stated that he did not want to create regional differences. But once he is in power he has taken a ‘U’ turn,” Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting here as part of his ‘Sankharavam’ programme.

Jagan is simply playing a drama in the name of three capitals while his party leader and Jagan’s uncle, YV Subba Reddy, is saying that Hyderabad should be continued as the combined capital for five more years, Lokesh pointed out and called upon the people to think how shamelessly they are making such statements. On the one hand the existing capital has been ignored and on the other they are asking for Hyderabad to be continued as the capital, he stated.

Mentioning Jagan’s recent statement asking his YSRCP leaders to get ready for a war by folding their shirts, Lokesh said that if the YSRCP is ready for a fight the TDP will not sit quiet. “If you fold your shirts we are ready to fold the chairs. If the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena begin their fight the YSRCP will completely disappear from the scene,” Lokesh commented.

Probably Jagan might be feeling nervous on watching the ‘Rajadhani Files’ film and thus he is creating obstructions for the release of the movie, Lokesh said. He is of the opinion that the ‘Yatra’ (journey) movie has turned into an ‘Anthima Yatra’ (last journey) for the YSRCP. Deploying the police personnel at the theatres showing the ‘Rajadhani Files’ movie is evidence that the YSRCP leaders are scared of it, he remarked.

Stating that the State Government is minting money through spurious liquor sale and even targets are being fixed for the officials on the sale of liquor, he said. The YSRCP should feel ashamed as Jagan before coming to power promised to impose total prohibition but once he became the Chief Minister he began making money out of the spurious liquor sale claiming several innocent lives, Lokesh said.

Jagan has been moving behind the curtains as he is unable to face the public, he said and asked whether Jagan is dare enough to face the youth as he has miserably failed to implement the promises like job calendar and filling up of vacancies. Lokesh feels that behind every step of Jagan there is a scam as he has made Rs 7,000 cr in the name of distribution of one cent of land while Rs 2,200 cr in the name of levelling these lands.

Promising to build houses with better technology after the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the next government, Lokesh said that all the necessary steps will be taken to develop North Andhra. TDP is known for welfare, he said and listed out the large scale welfare programmes implemented while the party was in power.

Reaffirming that all the schemes announced like 20 lakh jobs, unemployment allowance, free cooking gas cylinders and financial assistance to farmers will be implemented in toto once the TDP-Jana Sena alliance forms the next government, Lokesh said that Jagan has totally neglected the North Andhra region. “I am assuring you all that a company like Kia will be established in this region and SEZ will be set up to provide opportunities for establishing bid industries to provide employment to locals,” Lokesh said.

But to realise all this, the TDP-Jana Sena candidates should be elected with a huge majority, Lokesh said and thanked all the TDP activists for solidly standing by the party even after facing several difficulties. “I will stand by you now and we all should move further in a combined manner,” Lokesh said.

The TDP general secretary said that when he was a minister he had cleared 1500 files and if anyone can prove that he had committed any kind of error while clearing these files he said he will opt out of politics. The illegal arrest of TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and sending him to jail for 53 days, had only brought out all the welfare programmes that he had implemented and the good works that he had done, Lokesh commented.