Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Movie review

Young actor Sundeep Kishan has been struggling for success for a long time. He spent ample time on Ooru Peru Bhairavakona which is a dark fantasy thriller. VI Anand directed this film and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona released today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Basava (Sundeep Kishan) steals ornaments from a house where a wedding takes place. When the cops start chasing him, Basava along with his friend (Viva Harsha) enters into a village named Bhairavakona. All those who entered the village never came back out from Bhairavakona. Even the people in the village behave abnormally. The gold ornaments get stolen from Basava and he has to stay in the village to recover the gold. The rest of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is all about the dark secrets of the village and the backstory behind the theft committed by Basava. The film also discusses the link between the village and the missing four pages from Garuda Puranam.

Analysis:

Bhairavakona happens to be the central point of the story. There is nothing much to reveal about the story as the interesting point will be revealed if told. The director manages to generate enough curiosity after the hero enters into the village. The first half of the film starts on a strong note and is racy. The interval twist will impress the audience. Though the VFX work is not exceptional, they stand decent and are thrilling. Vennela Kishore’s portrayal as Narappa generated enough laughs. On the whole, the first half is passable and is engaging for the most of the time.

The director hints about the flashback episodes of the hero which makes it clear that there is an unexpected incident that took place in Basava’s life. The director took enough time to unfold about what happened between the hero and the heroine. The curiosity generated in the first half is not well presented in the second half. The episodes of evils cheating Basava are not convincing. The director also narrated about the missing pages of Garuda Puranam through a voiceover and this did not register well with the audience.

The audience will expect enough twists in the second half after watching the interval episode. But the twists failed to live up to the expectations. The love story should have been penned in a more effective manner. The heroine’s story is emotionless. The best part of fantasy stories are the audience are not much bothered about the logics and they expect some magic on screen. The visualization of VI Anand is good but he missed emotions and the needed thrills.

Performances:

Sundeep Kishan is one actor who is always after experiments and unique attempts. He does justice for his role in every film and he did the same for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Varsha Bollamma was well fit in the role of Bhumi. Kavya Thapar’s role should have been better. Vennela Kishore pulled the film with his comic timing and all his episodes are hilarious. Ravi Shankar’s character failed to match the impact. Viva Harsha was good and Brahmaji was impressive in a small attempt. All others did their parts well.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a brilliant film technically. The producers should be appreciated for the grand production values and bringing out a quality product. Nijame Cheputunna is a chartbuster song of the album but it was placed in a wrong situation. Sekhar Chandra impressed with his background score. The dialogues are well written. All the dialogues of Vennela Kishore are hilarious. Director VI Anand takes us to a fantasy world and creates enough interest but he fails to keep the magic till the end. Keep the expectations low and you will like Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

Final Word: Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is half baked and it will impress you if your expectations are quite low.

Telugu360 Rating 2.5/5